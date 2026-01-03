1 injured during overnight commercial fire in Hildebran, caution advised to drivers

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters battled flames at a Hildebran commercial fire early Saturday morning.

ZipTied Performance, located at 407 US Highway 70 E, caught fire around 12:01 a.m.

The Burke County Emergency Communications Center reported that it received a call reporting the fire. Multiple fire departments responded to the incident, including Icard Township Fire/Rescue and Lovelady Fire/Rescue.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire through the roof of the single-story building.

One civilian was treated for fire-related injuries, but no injuries were reported among firefighters at the scene.

Multiple vehicles sustained damage due to the fire, with some suffering total loss.

Burke County Emergency Management was dispatched due to the release of used motor oil, officials said, which contaminated the ground and roadway at the scene.

The Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to investigate the incident.

Officials have advised caution to drivers in the area.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation placed sand on the roadway at the intersection of US Highway 70 E and Second Street SE as a precautionary measure against the oil spill.

All responding agencies cleared the scene at approximately 6 a.m., finalizing their operations after ensuring safety and assessing damages.

