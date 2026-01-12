Family finds closure after loved one’s killer pleads guilty to murder

CHARLOTTE — A heartbroken family now has some closure.

Their loved one was assaulted and left to die in his Uptown condo in 2024. Late last week, his killer pleaded guilty.

Corey Robinson was so much to so many.

His mother and sister told Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz that he loved everyone, never judged a soul, and urged everyone to be themselves.

For his family, no amount of prison time would be enough for his killer, but they are glad they can now move on.

“Oh, Corey was bigger than life. He loved everybody and everybody loved him,” said Carmen Fowler, Robinson’s mother. “He was a linebacker.”

Fowler and Skylar McClendon, Robinson’s sister, cherish the memories made during a lifespan that was cut short.

“He was a role model to me and my little brother Cam and he taught me life,” McClendon said.

Grief has been a journey for this family ever since Robinson was killed in his Fourth Ward Uptown condo in June 2024.

His manager at Wells Fargo called Fowler after he didn’t show up for work two days in a row.

McClendon went to his home and found his dog tied up outside, his car missing and his home is disarray. She found her brother on his kitchen floor.

“He was beaten. Blunt force trauma by someone who he thought was a friend,” said McClendon.

Last week, Ayyad Sukkar pled guilty to second-degree murder and other crimes. He and Robinson had a previous romantic relationship.

“They robbed our family,” Robinson’s loved ones said.

His family still wonders why it all happened, as they continue to miss the little things.

“As soon as he walks in you could just smell him, the clean fresh cologne. And I would just hug him and bury my nose in his chest and you know, that’s just who Corey was,” said McClendon.

Robinson’s best friend, a dog named Yoshi, now lives with his sister, providing the ultimate support.

“I almost feel like when I’m down, Yoshi just comes up and he’s licking on me and I’m like, ‘I know, Yoshi.’ It’s comforting,” McClendon said.

Robinson’s family says he was also a rockstar at his job as a manager at Wells Fargo. He had such an impact there that many of his former colleagues showed up in court to support his family.

Sukkar will spend at least 20 years in prison.

Two other people were charged in connection to Robinson’s death. Prosecutors say Tracey Sukkar and Lasha Big Eagle used Robinson’s credit cards after the murder.

Their cases are still pending.

