Family members continue search for SC woman reported missing in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Friends and family spend Saturday morning searching for a 22-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Ta-Haley Payton was last seen on the 700 block of Charlottetowne Avenue on November 20.

Her sister, Karlotta Payton, said Ta-Haley was originally from Greenville, South Carolina, but came to Charlotte to celebrate her birthday with her boyfriend.

However, the boyfriend returned back to Greenville without Ta-Haley. When questioned about her whereabouts, he admitted to leaving her

He then questioned why her family hadn’t been to Charlotte to pick her up, according to Karlotta.

“It’s very disheartening just to know she was out here by herself and she was supposed to be with someone who was supposed to protect her,” Karlotta expressed.

The family said the couple has had their ups and downs.

“Anyway, she contacts us, and anyway she contacts anybody, is through his phone. Her social media is on his phone. It’s all through him,” Karlotta explained.

On Saturday, Karlotta and a few of Ta-Haley’s friends decided to return to Charlotte to search the greenway near where she was last seen.

Karlotta said she was hoping to find a piece of clothing or anything that belonged to her sister.

“Her family and I have been knocking door to door to try and spread the word to the locals, and it’s extremely hard,” Karlotta said.

She said it’s been a tough couple of weeks for the family, especially Ta-Haley’s mother, who went through Thanksgiving without knowing where her daughter is.

“To be honest, she screamed for her child; she screamed her child’s name all day. She cried; she wanted her child. Thanksgiving—that’s all she did,” expressed.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is actively involved in the search for Ta-Haley Payton.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

