Family of missing mother pleads for her safe return

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting an urgent search for Frezja (pronounced Fre-Ja) Baker, a 31-year-old mother who has been missing since last Thursday.

Baker was last seen at the Cookout on Sugar Creek Road and the Quick N E-Z Food Mart on Lasalle Street, just before 10 p.m.

Family members reported that Baker called them at 10:30 p.m., saying she was an hour away, but she was not heard from again.

Her family is deeply concerned, noting she would never leave her toddler son, making her disappearance particularly troubling.

“I just want my baby home, I just want her home, I just want her home, in good health and good, that’s all,” said Baker’s mother, who requested anonymity.

Her brother added, “We’re just trying to find where my sister at, the best thing we can do is bring her home.”

Baker was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt with “Panthers” written on the chest, dark colored leggings, and white shoes. She was carrying a black purse with a gold colored strap.

Frezja Matisse Baker Missing Vehicle

Her car, a grayish blue 2004 Honda Accord with South Carolina temporary license plate HBL5984A, is also missing.

Anyone with information about Frezja Baker’s whereabouts or her vehicle is urged to contact the police immediately. Her family continues to hold onto hope for her safe return.

