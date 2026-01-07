Family pushes for judge to reject plea deal after father’s killing

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte family says the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office is planning to offer a plea deal to the man police say drove drunk and struck and killed their loved one.

Edwin Bellorin is charged with felony death by motor vehicle, manslaughter, and driving while impaired. CMPD says in September 2024, he struck and killed Lee Staten in a fiery crash at the Hood Road and Plaza Road Extension intersection.

“He was the type of person that gave free haircuts before school,” Artesia Staten, Lee’s wife, said. “He was the little league coach. He was a mentor to several of his customers.”

It is hard for Lee Staten’s family to put into words how great of a guy he was.

“Anything a daughter could dream of,” daughter Ebony Staten said. “That was our dad.”

A dad whose life was taken too soon.

“I have to grow up without my dad being there for my biggest accomplishment,” daughter Leigh Staten said.

In September 2024, his family says Lee was on his way to his job at Home Depot in the early morning hours when CMPD says Edwin Bellorin struck and killed him. Today, a memorial sits at the intersection of the Plaza Road Extension and Hood Road.

Lee’s family never got to say goodbye.

“My husband was not killed in an accident. He was murdered,” Artesia Staten said. “He was killed because this person made a choice to get behind the wheel and drive drunk.”

“We didn’t get to hold his hand one last time, just to say goodbye, touch his face,” Ebony Staten said. “We couldn’t do that, and it’s very devastating.”

On Thursday, Bellorin will appear before a judge for an arraignment. Staten’s family worries they won’t get justice. They say the Mecklenburg County D-A’s office is prepared to offer a plea deal to Bellorin that will lead to a 30-day suspended sentence and probation. They hope the judge rejects it. More than 2,000 people have signed a petition against the plea deal.

“That’s not enough,” Ebony Staten said. “That’s not enough, and it’ll never be enough to bring back our dad.”

As they push for justice, it is clear Lee Staten lives on through his family. And they are committed to honoring him every day

“I am thankful for grief,” Artesia Staten said. “I am thankful because it teaches you how to not only love the physical, but love the spirit as well.”

“We really had a great foundation,” daughter Lakendra Staten said. “We are carrying his foundation forward.”

The Mecklenburg County DA’s office declined to comment on the pending matter.

