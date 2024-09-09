Deadly crash blocks east Charlotte intersection for hours

CHARLOTTE — A deadly crash Monday morning closed an east Charlotte intersection for several hours.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of Hood Road and Plaza Road Extension. Two cars were involved, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

MEDIC said one person died in the crash. They said they treated a second patient at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

It’s unclear what led to the crash or if anyone will be charged.

Investigators asked drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

