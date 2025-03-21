Family questions son’s suicide after woman murdered in same home

CHARLOTTE — A home with a troubling history has become the focus of renewed attention after two deaths occurred there, including the recent murder of Alexis Legrande on March 1.

Kenneth Reid has been arrested and charged with the murder of 29-year-old Alexis Legrande, who was shot to death during a visit to the home.

“We need to go see and get his case reopened by any means necessary,” said Latoya Neely, the aunt of Daron Reid, who previously lived in the home.

Daron was shot to death in the same home on December 4, 2020. His death was investigated by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police and ruled a suicide after six months.

Diana Clinton, Daron’s mother, has never accepted the suicide ruling, stating, “My son would never do nothing like that.”

She described Daron as being in good spirits and planning to return to school for psychology.

The family is concerned about the similarities between Daron’s case and Legrande’s murder, both involving gunshot deaths.

Neely expressed the family’s close-knit nature and the impact of Daron’s death, saying, “The loss of him was a tragedy. It hurt all of us, it changed our lives.”

The family of Daron Reid continues to seek answers and justice, questioning the circumstances surrounding his death and the recent murder of Alexis Legrande.

VIDEO: Homicide investigation underway in parking lot of University City apartments

Homicide investigation underway in parking lot of University City apartments

©2025 Cox Media Group