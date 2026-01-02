Family remembers 14-year-old killed in apparent THC vape pen robbery at park

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The family of a 14-year-old boy killed during an apparent THC vape pen robbery in Mooresville is sharing memories of a quiet, kind teen they say was deeply loved. David Ronaldo Chavez-Chicas was shot Monday night near the soccer field at Mazeppa Park as investigators continue to work the case.

Channel 9’s Miana Massey spoke with the teen’s siblings Friday as they plan to bury their baby brother. They said he was quiet, kind, and deeply loved.

David Ronaldo Chavez-Chicas was the youngest of eight children.

“I was numb,” said Erik Chicas, the victim’s brother. “I didn’t say much until this day. It hasn’t hit that the way that it’s hit my mom or other siblings.”

“He was my little baby,” said Jennifer Chicas-Arteaga, the victim’s sister. “I cared for him when he was younger. I was like his second mom, so my heart is shattered completely right now.”

“There’s a lot of questions in the air that we can’t answer,” his brother said.

The siblings are holding onto memories as the search for answers continues.

“He was smart,” his sister said. “He was a sweet soul, caring, loved video games, loved spicy foods.”

“I don’t think nobody is prepared for something like this, but the support we’ve gotten in a week is crazy,” the victim’s brother said.

Eight people including several teenagers, were arrested and charged as adults in connection with the crime.

The family also said they know three of the suspects personally, which is a reality that has only deepened their grief.

“I don’t wish them any harm, at all,” Chicas said. “Me wishing you harm is not going to bring him back. Whether they get punished, whether they don’t get punished.”

Family members said they will hold a fundraiser Sunday to help cover funeral expenses as they continue to honor David’s life.

The investigation is ongoing.

VIDEO: Shootout over vape pens at park leads to 1 juvenile dead, 1 injured

Shootout over vape pens at park leads to 1 juvenile dead, 1 injured

©2026 Cox Media Group