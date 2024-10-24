Family-run food truck putting down roots

CHARLOTTE — Eggroll Co. has set its sights on Camp North End. The family-run food truck and catering company’s first permanent location will be a 385-square-foot food stall there.
It’s part of the Keswick District at 1801 North Graham St. Eggroll Co. replaces Bleu Barn Bistro, which closed in August.
The brand specializes in making American-style egg rolls with a twist.
