Family-run food truck putting down roots

CHARLOTTE — Eggroll Co. has set its sights on Camp North End. The family-run food truck and catering company’s first permanent location will be a 385-square-foot food stall there.

It’s part of the Keswick District at 1801 North Graham St. Eggroll Co. replaces Bleu Barn Bistro , which closed in August.

The brand specializes in making American-style egg rolls with a twist.

