INDIAN LAND, N.C. — Nana Morrison’s Soul Food has found a home at RedStone in Indian Land.

The family-owned and operated restaurant has inked a deal for a 2,358-square-foot space.

The concept is known for Southern, home-style meals. This marks its third location in the Charlotte market.

