Family says they paid close to $9K for driveway, but not happy with results

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Hulseys just built a house in Gastonia and needed a driveway.

They hired Queen City Paving and Sealcoating. “It was a five-star company. They had done work for someone I had seen. It was a good job,” they said.

Plus, according to the company’s website: 45 years in business and BBB Accredited. But the Better Business Bureau website says -- and the BBB confirmed -- the business is not accredited. The paving company told Action 9 they were accredited at one point and that their web designer had the old information. The BBB couldn’t confirm or deny the business was ever accredited. It says it doesn’t keep those records. Either way, once Action 9 started asking questions, the business took the BBB logo off its site.

The Hulseys say the work wasn’t right, that the company told them it was safe to park on the driveway, but that their tires left impressions.

They also pointed out ripples, like when paint runs. “This is not smooth,” Jesse Hulsey said.

The contractor also says the family seemed pleased with the work and waited about half a year to complain. The homeowners say: not true. They showed Action 9 screenshots they were calling and texting well before then.

The business also says they even offered to seal the driveway -- and only charge for materials, not labor -- to make the Hulseys happy. But the couple is not.

Angel Hulsey says she “angry.” Jesse Hulsey says he feels “taken advantage of.”

Plus this: no warranty. The company says they told the Hulseys that from the start. The couple says they didn’t know.

The company’s full statement:

“When we initially agreed to perform this job, we have fully disclosed all the details as far as the labor involved, costs, and that there is no warranty. When we finished performing this Job, both Mr. and Ms. Hulsey were very satisfied with the paving job.

Almost half a year later, Ms. Hulsey contacted us letting us know that she was apparently not satisfied with the job. Her reasoning was that there was a seam in the middle of the driveway that did not appeal to her. This very seam was present when we initially finished this Job and no issue or complaints were raised at the time.

I explained to Ms. Hulsey that this type of seam does happen from time to time for this type of job but it doesn’t make the paving job defective. Even though I performed the job correctly, In order to make Ms. Hulsey happy, I offered to seal coat her entire driveway at only the cost of the seal and waived the labor fee.

Once I finished seal coating the driveway, both Ms. and Mr. Hulsey were satisfied with the job performed. During the seal coating process there were no tire indentions, markings, or any flaws on the driveway that are displayed in the pictures above. As a matter of fact Mr. Hulsey (customer’s husband) was on the site and witnessed the entire seal coating process and never complained of any issues and was very satisfied with the job when he paid for the service."

Whenever you hire a contractor to do any job:

If they say they’re BBB Accredited, you may want to confirm that on the BBB’s site.

Make sure there’s a warranty.

Don’t pay the full amount up front if you don’t have to.

Get a contract in writing (and make sure it spells out what happens if you’re not satisfied).

(VIDEO: Kannapolis homeowner frustrated by Google Maps directing traffic onto driveway)

Kannapolis homeowner frustrated by Google Maps directing traffic onto driveway

©2025 Cox Media Group