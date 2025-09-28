Pageland 9-year-old killed in parking lot shooting

PAGELAND, S.C. — A 9-year-old was killed in a shooting incident in Pageland Sunday morning, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said deputies responded to a shooting at a convenience store parking lot along Highway 9 in Pageland on Sunday morning.

The shooting resulted in the death of a 9-year-old child, authorities said.

Multiple people have been taken into custody and are being interviewed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is active and ongoing, authorities said. Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to call 843-287-0235.

This is one of several shootings in which a child was injured or killed in Pageland this year.

A 7-year-old was shot in her sleep at the beginning of June and is still recovering. No arrests have been made.

In July, a 17-year-old was killed at the Pageland Watermelon Festival. Another 17-year-old was arrested and charged.

Last week, a Pageland 13-year-old was shot and injured while inside a home. Two juveniles were arrested in connection with that shooting.

No additional details have been made available.

