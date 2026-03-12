Family sues convenience store after assault leaves man with brain injury and vision loss

CHARLOTTE — The family of Stevie Walker has filed a lawsuit against a convenience store following an alleged assault by employees that left Walker with a traumatic brain injury and permanent vision loss in one eye.

The incident occurred in May at the Quick and E-Z convenience store on LaSalle Street after Walker was allegedly accused of stealing a bag of ice.

Although the family claims the beating was severe enough to be life-threatening, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

The lawsuit alleges that store employees were responsible for the assault, which resulted in significant medical complications for Walker.

Alesia Walker, Walker’s sister, said her family was regular customers at the LaSalle Street business before the incident.

“Everybody in my house, my whole family, everybody shops in that store, my grandkids, everybody,” Walker said. She noted that she is no longer as fond of the establishment as she once was.

Walker described her reaction to seeing her brother’s condition in the hospital after the assault.

“So when I walked up in there, I didn’t know whether to run away, fall out, everything just left me,” Walker said. “I was praying at the time, asking God to spare his life.”

Due to the graphic nature of the injuries, family photos of Walker were blurred for public viewing.

Attorney Kevin Edwards, who represents the family, said the legal action was the only path toward accountability.

“The lawsuit, we felt, was the only way to get our client real justice here,” Edwards said. He added that while Walker has made some progress in his recovery, the physical toll is significant.

Edwards confirmed that Walker suffered a traumatic brain injury and permanent damage to his vision.

“Thankfully, he has recovered to the point where he can walk again, and he can do some of the things he used to do. But one of the things he is never gonna get back is his sight that he lost in one of his eyes,” Edwards said.

The family maintains that the alleged theft of a bag of ice did not warrant the level of violence reported. Edwards characterized the employees’ actions as a form of “vigilante justice” where individuals take matters into their own hands.

Walker echoed this sentiment, stating, “He needs his justice, you just have to see what I’ve seen when I walked in that hospital over a bag of ice, no one deserves that.”

Court records indicate the convenience store has not yet filed a formal answer to the lawsuit. Representatives for the store have not responded to requests for comment regarding the allegations.

