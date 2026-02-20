Fans asked to leave as Catawba County referee calls off high school basketball game

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County school district is reviewing an incident at a high school basketball game where a referee ordered dozens of fans to leave the game.

Moments later, that game was called off ending Bunker Hill High School’s season with a forfeit.

Several parents told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty the ref called multiple technical fouls — even one as students were warming up for the game.

Catawba County Schools put out a statement Friday saying, in part, that it is aware of concerns regarding unsportsmanlike behavior during the game between Bunker Hill and Newton-Conover.

Video from right after half-time shows the referee ordering several sections of the crowd on the Bunker Hill side to leave the gymnasium. Then, the game was called off, ending Bunker Hill’s season.

There were sheriff deputies assigned to the game, and they say there were no arrests or criminal violations, but more deputies were called to the school to escort the ref to his car.

Many parents say they were disappointed by how the season ended, including a mother whose senior is on the team.

The school district says it is reviewing the matter in coordination with the appropriate athletic governing bodies and may release more information soon.

