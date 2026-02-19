Teacher hospitalized amid multiple fights at Lancaster High School

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster High School operated under an increased police presence on Thursday following a series of fights that broke out on campus on Wednesday.

The altercations involved numerous students and resulted in the hospitalization of a teacher.

The Lancaster County School District informed parents that multiple fights occurred at separate times throughout the school day, creating what officials described as a disruptive environment.

Extra officers were deployed to the school to ensure order and investigate the circumstances surrounding the violence.

The violence resulted in at least one injury to a staff member. Lluvia Robles, a senior at Lancaster High School, said a teacher was taken to a hospital following one of the altercations.

“She’s out of um she’s out of work right now,” Robles said. “I think she’s in the hospital recovering.”

In addition to the teacher’s injury, students described a chaotic scene in the hallways. One fight appeared to involve dozens of students. Harold Gomez, a student at the school, said the scale of the violence was unexpected.

“And another fight happened, I was like, ‘Oh, this is crazy.’ But the second fight was with a lot of people,” Gomez said. “A lot of people just going in at it.”

Gomez noted that the fights seemed to erupt whenever students moved between classes. “After that, it was just like every time you were to get out of class in a big group,” Gomez said. “You would just fight, fight, fight, fight.”

Beyond the physical danger, students said the incidents disrupted their education and the school’s reputation. Robles and other students reported that many of their peers spent class periods discussing the altercations and sharing videos of the brawls on social media.

Gomez expressed concern about how the violence reflects on the student body. “I don’t like the bad rep that we get. So I would like it to stop, you know,” Gomez said.

Lancaster police said they are still investigating the cause of the fights. No arrests have been made as of Thursday.

