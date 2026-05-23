Fans hope for big NASCAR tribute to celebrate Kyle Busch’s career

CONCORD, N.C. — Fans at Charlotte Motor Speedway spent Friday remembering their favorite Kyle Busch moments, sharing stories and reflecting on the legacy of one of NASCAR’s most iconic drivers.

Jamie Mabery was among them. He still treasures the photo he took with Busch years ago.

“I was a big Kyle Busch fan, and I met him a couple of years ago on Victory Lane right up there,” Mabery said.

During an afternoon press conference, NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell spoke about Busch’s impact on the sport.

“Full of talent, full of fire … didn’t give a damn. Was going to push us. I think we all loved that spirit,” O’Donnell said.

He added that NASCAR is still working with the Busch family to determine the best way to honor him, saying plans are being carefully developed.

“We have a number of items in the works that our fans will be able to look at and celebrate Kyle. It won’t just be this weekend. He’s going to be a part of our sport forever,” O’Donnell expressed.

O’Donnell hinted at one possibility: inducting Busch into the NASCAR Hall of Fame with this year’s class, rather than making fans wait.

Many fans say they hope NASCAR does something big.

“They need to do something to celebrate him, because that’s just tragic,” said Rick Mabery.

NASCAR officials hold news briefing at Charlotte Motor Speedway in wake of Kyle Busch’s death

Others pointed to Busch’s dominance in the Truck Series and suggested a tribute on track.

“They ought to do a memorial … something for him on one of the trucks and just let it ride around the track in front of the rest like a pace car,” said fan Chris Efall.

As the sport continues to grieve, fans say they’re ready to honor Busch in any way possible, and they’re hoping NASCAR gives him the tribute he deserves.

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