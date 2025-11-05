Three men convicted in 2021 killing of 13-year-old in Monroe

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A jury in Union County has convicted three men in the killing of 13-year-old Bay’Asia Loyalti Allah.

Jamerik Garmon, Darius Roland, and Jamari McClain were found guilty of first-degree murder and will spend the rest of their lives in prison.

The prosecutor said McClain shot Loyalti while she was sitting at a picnic table with friends in July 2021. Loyalty was not the intended target.

They said the group had beef with a man who lived at the apartment on Icemorlee Drive, and they had shown up that day after they saw him post a video of himself on social media.

The jury found Jamari Crowder not guilty of murder. He will be released by the end of the day. During closing arguments on Monday, his attorney argued that Crowder was ‘just along for the ride.’

He said the other suspects had even said they didn’t know why he was there. Crowder was sitting in the 3rd row of the SUV when the shooting occurred.

Javon Robinson was also charged with first-degree murder. He testified in this case and has yet to be tried.

Prosecutors said it was his gun used in the shooting, and he was in the SUV with the rest of the individuals when shots were fired.

On Monday, Loyalti’s mother, Yvette Allen, told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito that the trial has been emotional for her.

She said she still forgives the suspects and has no ill will toward their family members. She said the trial won’t give her closure, but she does want justice for Loyalti.

“I will never feel any release. She was my baby. I do have plenty more, but she’s gone, and she’s gone for no reason.” Said Allen. “I’m just hoping they can feel a little bit of the pain that I feel. If they don’t, they don’t have to answer to God.”

