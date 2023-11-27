Fans react to Panthers getting their 6th head coach in 5 years

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are once again looking for a new head coach.

The team fired Frank Reich on Monday after the 10th loss of the season.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor is taking over in the interim. He’s the Panthers’ sixth head coach in five years, and all have been under David Tepper’s ownership.

As far as how fans are taking the news, many say there’s been too much turnover.

As far as how fans are taking the news, many say there's been too much turnover.

