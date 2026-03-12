Fast-growing coffee chain 7 Brew targets Charlotte market for expansion

CHARLOTTE — Additional locations of 7 Brew appear to be percolating in the Charlotte market.

Public filings tie the Arkansas-based drive-thru coffee concept to locations in Charlotte, Concord and Mooresville. The fast-growing chain offers coffees, teas, smoothies and energy drinks, with over 20,000 customizable beverage combinations.

A spokesperson says 7 Brew is working on several new locations but was unable to confirm specific sites.

“We’re very excited about the possibility of bringing 7 Brew to your community,” she writes in an email. “We’re still in the early stages of development, but our team is energized by the opportunity to share our mission of cultivating kindness through drinks and people.”

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: You may be paying more for that coffee drink than you’re supposed to

You may be paying more for that coffee drink than you’re supposed to

©2026 Cox Media Group