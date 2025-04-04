More than 100 gather for Belmont traffic safety awareness event

BELMONT, N.C. — Community members, local officials, parents, and students gathered in Belmont Friday to raise awareness about the need for better crosswalks near schools.

Belmont Mayor Pro Tem Jim Hefferan helped kick off the ‘Walk to School’ event at Davis Park around 7 a.m.

Organizers said participants were walking a route that many students take to school each day, “offering a firsthand look at existing safety concerns.”

The event, organizers said, was meant to underscore the need to protect students and parents as they travel to and from school.

“We want to emphasize the importance of safe walking environments and reliable traffic measures,” Capt. Aaron Black of the Belmont Police Department said in a statement. “Parents and children in our community deserve secure routes, and this event will illustrate the daily challenges they encounter.”

