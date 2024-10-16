Local

Fatal crash shuts down Interstate 85 at Beatties Ford Road, NCDOT says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A fatal collision shut down Interstate 85 early Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred just before 5:15 a.m. near the exit for Beaties Ford Road.

According to NCDOT, one person died as a result of this crash.

ALSO READ: Woman back in Charlotte after serious crash in Turks and Caicos

NCDOT also said the ramp from Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 77 is also shut down.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Woman back in Charlotte after serious crash in Turks and Caicos

Woman back in Charlotte after serious crash in Turks and Caicos

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read