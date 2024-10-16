Fatal crash shuts down Interstate 85 at Beatties Ford Road, NCDOT says

CHARLOTTE — A fatal collision shut down Interstate 85 early Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred just before 5:15 a.m. near the exit for Beaties Ford Road.

According to NCDOT, one person died as a result of this crash.

NCDOT also said the ramp from Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 77 is also shut down.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

