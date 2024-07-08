Local

Woman back in Charlotte after serious crash in Turks and Caicos

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — A woman is back from the Turks and Caicos Islands after she was seriously injured in a deadly car crash.

Majesty Carr is back in Charlotte and is about to undergo surgery, her family said Monday. The single mom was hospitalized after she was in a car crash while on vacation.

Carr’s friend was killed in the crash and several others were also hurt. Carr was in critical condition with a fractured jaw and arm, a dislocated hip, and a brain bleed.

Carr’s mother previously set up a GoFundMe to raise $25,000 for a medical flight to get her daughter back home. Doctors said she needed more care than they could provide.

That fund raised more than $30,000.

