Mobile home fire claims 1 life, injures 2 firefighters

DALLAS, N.C. — A mobile home fire on Wednesday morning resulted in the death of a local man and injuries to two firefighters in Gaston County.

The fire occurred shortly after 8 a.m. in the 800 block of Lynn Drive near Dallas. Firefighters from multiple Gaston County departments responded and rescued a man from the burning home. Despite lifesaving efforts by GEMS paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two firefighters sustained burns and other minor injuries while rescuing the man from the blaze.

They were treated at the scene and are expected to recover.

The Gaston County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Services has determined that the fire was caused by combustible materials stored next to a heating source.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

