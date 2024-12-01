Police investigate double homicide in Salisbury

Salisbury, N.C. — Police say two people are dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in Salisbury.

Officials with the Salisbury Police Department say that they were called to an address on 3rd Street around 8:40 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers found two victims who were pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say that the circumstances of the shooting are still unclear but that they were able to determine a male subject fled the area after the shooting occurred.

That subject is not currently in custody.

Officials say that an investigation underway and they will provide updates as they have them.

Police are asking anyone that has any information on this shooting to call Lt. Casper at 704-638-5333 or via email at investigations@salisburync.gov.

