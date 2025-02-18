Father-son duo accused of fraudulent vehicle and equipment sales in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators in Catawba County are seeking additional victims in a fraud conspiracy involving a father-son duo accused of illegally selling commercial vehicles and heavy equipment.

Virgil Garrett, 64, and his son Noah Garrett, 27, have been charged with Obtaining Property by False Pretense and felony conversion. They allegedly rented commercial vehicles and heavy equipment, then fraudulently sold them to unsuspecting buyers across western North Carolina.

Virgil and Noah Garrett

“We are confident there are more victims out there who have not yet come forward,” said Sergeant Stobbe, the lead investigator in the case. “If you or someone you know has been deceived by these individuals, we strongly urge you to contact our office.”

The investigation has revealed that this fraudulent activity may have been ongoing for several months or longer. Both Virgil and Noah Garrett are currently held in the Catawba County Detention Facility, with bonds set at $600,000 and $750,000, respectively.

Investigators are working to identify the full extent of the operation and the total financial loss to victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.

VIDEO: What to know about ‘reshipping fraud,’ and how to catch it

What to know about ‘reshipping fraud,’ and how to catch it





©2025 Cox Media Group