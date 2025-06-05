Father sues group home after son’s murder by roommate in Lowell

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A father is suing a non-profit that operates the group home where his son died.

In 2023, police charged James Robinson with murdering his roommate, Brandon Patty, at My Father’s Choice Ministry in Lowell.

According to the Gaston Gazette, Patty’s father is claiming the facility did not act on reports from employees that Robinson was acting strangely before the incident.

Robinson is now at a state psychiatric hospital.

