Father who killed daughters in 2006 stops communication from prison

CHARLOTTE — David Crespi remains incarcerated for the 2006 murders of his twin daughters, but a family friend says the former bank executive has recently ceased all communication with the outside world.

This development comes as David Crespi’s wife, Kim, faces declining health while continuing her advocacy regarding the psychiatric medications she believes influenced the crime.

On Jan. 20, 2006, David Crespi stabbed 5-year-old Tessa and Samantha more than 30 times in their Matthews home.

Though he was sentenced to two life terms without parole, Kim Crespi has spent nearly two decades arguing that a cocktail of antidepressant drugs was responsible for her husband’s violent breakdown.

Ed Jones, a family friend and author who wrote a book about the case, described the shock of the incident.

He noted that David Crespi was a bank executive who had no prior record of aggressive behavior. “He was a very successful bank executive, zero history of violence,” Jones said.

Jones also recounted the moments following the attack. According to Jones, David Crespi called emergency services himself to report the deaths of his daughters.

“He says, ‘I just killed my two daughters.’ And the 911 operators said, ‘You just what? ‘I killed my two daughters,’” Jones said.

The legal proceedings concluded with David Crespi accepting a plea deal that removed the possibility of parole. He is currently serving his double life sentence at Mountain View Correctional in Spruce Pine.

While in the medium-security facility, David Crespi has taken on responsibilities to aid other prisoners.

“He helped some of those prisoners pass their GED exams, he acted as a chaplain’s assistant,” Jones said.

Kim Crespi, the mother of the girls, has maintained that her husband is a kind man who was affected by medical treatment.

She believes a combination of antidepressant medications led to the violence. “David is a lovely person who one day did something horrible, and I would like for that not to happen to somebody else,” Crespi said.

Kim Crespi has also spent years advocating against the use of SSRIs like Prozac. Jones explained that their goal is to ensure other families have more information before using similar medications.

“When patients and their families are armed with accurate information about medications, lives can be saved,” Jones said.

The family faced further hardship in 2015 when Kim Crespi’s health began to fail. Jones noted that she now lives with a severe degenerative disease that requires constant assistance.

“She has developed advanced Parkinson’s to the point where she requires 24-7,” Jones said.

The couple previously maintained regular contact through letters and weekly phone calls, but Jones said David Crespi has recently stopped all outreach.

This silence has left his wife concerned about his well-being. “In the process of all this, he stopped communicating with anybody. He used to call his wife every week, used to write everybody. He is not in communication with anybody, so Kim is very worried about that,” Jones said.

VIDEO: Advocate believes father’s claims that antidepressants led to him murdering his daughters

Advocate believes father’s claims that antidepressants led to him murdering his daughters

©2026 Cox Media Group