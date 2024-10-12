FDA declares IV shortage after western NC pharmaceutical plant flooded due to Helene

The Food and Drug Administration is warning about a shortage of three types of IV fluid made at the Baxter pharmaceutical plant in western North Carolina.

The plant is trying to recover from Hurricane Helene and resume its full production.

However, the FIDA added IV solutions made at the Baxter plant in North Cove to a shortage list, which includes a dialysis solution.

Earlier this week, Baxter said the plant had extensive damage, but had electricity and water available for production.

It also said it expects other plants around the globe to help cover the shortage.

On Wednesday, the company said in an update that, “Our goal is to restart North Cove production in phases and return to 90% to 100% allocation of certain IV solution product codes by the end of 2024.”

