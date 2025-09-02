‘Fearlessness and courage’: Army sergeant honored by dignitaries at memorial service in Weddington

WEDDINGTON, N.C. — Army Sergeant Michael Verardo, who was severely injured in an IED attack in Afghanistan 15 years ago, was honored at a memorial service in Weddington on Tuesday.

Verardo’s service was attended by former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Thom Tillis, and other dignitaries at the Weddington Methodist Church.

Verardo, who served in Fort Bragg’s 82nd Airborne Division, endured 120 surgeries following his injuries before passing away last week at the age of 40.

“Sgt Michael Verardo’s story is one of fearlessness and courage, sacrifice and perseverance,” said former Vice President Mike Pence. “What struck me most in every sense was that smile, warm and bright, just about lit up the arena.”

“Michael, I will love you forever. Until my last breath, you will live through me and our daughters,” Verardo’s wife, Sarah, said.

Verardo’s wife and his oldest daughter spoke at the memorial service, vowing to uphold his legacy. As Verardo’s health declined, his wife’s commitment to helping injured servicemembers grew through her role as CEO of the Independence Fund, an organization that supports wounded veterans.

The Independence Fund provides track chairs to help veterans regain mobility, along with financial, emotional, and physical support.

“Michael, you did it. You fought the bad guys. You made our country safer and better. You fought the good fight, you finished the race. You completed the mission. I’ve got it from here,” Sarah said.

