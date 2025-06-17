Federal budget bill aims to raise fees for EVs

CHARLOTTE — A new proposal in the federal budget reconciliation bill is calling for yearly fees on electric vehicles.

The “one big beautiful bill” would impose a $100 annual fee on hybrid vehicles and a $250 fee on EVs, according to the House bill.

Supporters say the fees are needed to supplement the Highway Trust Fund which is funded by the gas tax.

Opponents propose a tax on actual miles driven as a fairer alternative.

The same bill would also phase out the $7,500 federal EV tax credit after next year.

