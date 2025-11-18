Federal immigration agents arrive in Raleigh; operations to begin Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. — Federal immigration agents have arrived in Raleigh and are set to conduct operations starting Tuesday, according to Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell.

The announcement follows similar operations by Border Patrol agents in Charlotte, located approximately 170 miles from Raleigh, where over 130 immigrants believed to be in the U.S. illegally were arrested last weekend.

“We don’t know how many law enforcement officers are here,” Cowell said in a phone interview with WRAL News. “We don’t know how long they’re going to stay.”

Mayor Cowell emphasized that the city did not request the presence of federal immigration agents and that local police are effectively managing public safety, according to WRAL.

“We feel like the Raleigh police are doing a great job here locally,” she noted, highlighting a 2% decrease in violent crime and a 16% reduction in property crime over the past year.

Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe advised residents against engaging with Border Control personnel, stressing the importance of community safety and avoiding unnecessary confrontations.

“The safety and well-being of our community remains the primary concern of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office,” Rowe stated.

Governor Josh Stein urged federal agents to focus on targeting violent criminals rather than ordinary residents, calling for peaceful vigilance from the community.

“To the people of Raleigh: remain peaceful, and if you see something wrong, record it and report it to local law enforcement,” Stein advised.

Eisha Jain, an immigration professor at the UNC School of Law, highlighted the importance of understanding legal rights during such operations.

“My advice would be to try to know your rights ... the rights that everybody, citizens and non-citizens alike, [has] to understand what the basis is for a government official who is stopping and detaining anyone,” Jain explained.

As federal immigration operations commence in Raleigh, local officials emphasize the importance of community safety and awareness of legal rights. Residents are encouraged to remain calm and report any concerns to local authorities.

