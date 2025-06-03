Federal, state, local investigators return to scene of Catawba County mass shooting

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The investigation continued Tuesday into a mass shooting that happened at a Catawba County house party over the weekend.

Shawn Patrick Hood, 58, of Lenoir, died and nearly a dozen others were hurt. Four people remain hospitalized from the shooting on Walnut Acres Drive.

The neighborhood remained blocked off by law enforcement as the federal, state, and local investigators continued to collect evidence.

Investigators believe there were two shooters who may have walked into the Mountain View neighborhood and fired into the party from a wooded hillside behind the house at around midnight on Saturday.

Witnesses said some people returned fire, which may have saved lives.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with several people in the Mountainview community southwest of Hickory including a family who has farmed there for generations.

“I thought it was off,” said Marjorie Abernathy, a Mountain View resident. “I’ve never heard about anything like this in Mountain View. Never had this kind of problem. We have speeders on the highway but as far as guns and all this stuff, never.”

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office shared drone video on Monday of the home where about 100 party-goers were at on Saturday night.

DRONE FOOTAGE: Scene of mass shooting on Walnut Acres Drive in Catawba County

Deputies are asking residents who live in the area to share surveillance video that was recorded around the time of the shooting.

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information.

There has not been any information released on potential suspects or arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112 or upload video or photoshere.

