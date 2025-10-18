Federal Title IX investigation launched after viral video at CMS middle school

CHARLOTTE — Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are commenting for the first time on a viral video that was taken inside a local middle school.

Earlier this week, CMS revealed it was investigating an alleged incident at Piedmont Middle School.

Parents also sent Channel 9 clips of an inappropriate video showing boys in an equipment room.

Friday night, Channel 9 learned police are now involved and a federal Title IX investigation has been launched.

“It’s also important to know that all the parties involved are known and are cooperating. Rumors or added speculation could cause irreparable harm and impede the CMPD and CMS Title 9 office investigations. Most importantly, it’s important to know CMS takes the safety and well-being of every student seriously, and these investigations are active and ongoing,” said a district spokesperson.

CMS said the incident ciriculating online happened after hours during an extracurricular activity.

In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, the school’s principal said administrators are aware of the video and rumors circulating online and wanted parents to remind students taking or sharing inappropriate videos could result in consequences.

