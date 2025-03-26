Lancaster County coach charged with assaulting 10-year-old student

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Lancaster County coach, Michael Wayne Edwards, has been charged with assault after allegedly grabbing and pushing a 10-year-old student at Buford Elementary School.

The incident occurred inside the school’s gym, leading to charges of assault and child cruelty against Edwards. The coach is currently on leave pending further investigation.

Michael Wayne Edwards

“You can’t let someone get away with doing something to little kids. They’re the most important people,” said Susan Jackson, a grandparent of students at Buford Elementary.

Investigators have received four other incident reports involving Edwards, filed between February 2023 and March of this year.

These reports allege various forms of assault against students. Three of the previous cases were deemed unfounded after thorough investigations, which included reviewing video evidence and conducting interviews.

The most recent case remains under investigation, and Edwards has been released from jail on bond.

Community members express concern over the allegations, emphasizing the need for careful investigation to protect both the children and the accused.

“If I weren’t there, the parents weren’t there, we only know what the kids tell us. I know they have to investigate it which they should before you upset a man’s life,” said Jackson.

As the investigation continues, the community awaits further developments regarding the charges against Edwards and the ongoing safety of students at Buford Elementary.

VIDEO: Counselor shares tips on talking with kids about abuse after coach’s arrest

Counselor shares tips on talking with kids about abuse after coach's arrest













©2025 Cox Media Group