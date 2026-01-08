Federal Transit Administration to address Charlotte light rail safety measures

CHARLOTTE — There are new efforts to ensure public transportation is safe in Charlotte months after a deadly attack on the Charlotte light rail made national headlines.

The head of the Federal Transit Administration is planning to come to Charlotte.

City officials said Marcus Molinaro is expected to ride the Blue Line while in the Queen City on Jan. 16 and take part in a roundtable with leaders. This comes after two stabbings on the light rail last year, including the death of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, which prompted an FTA investigation.

The city of Charlotte is preparing to transfer its oversight of transit to the newly formed Mecklenburg Public Transportation Authority.

Councilman Malcolm Graham said the city will vote Monday to give the MPTA $4.3 million to help get it off the ground.

“It’s having a brand-new car,” said Councilman Malcolm Graham, D-District 2. “The car looks good, smells good, the car doesn’t have any gas. So, what we are going to do is help them get started by putting some gas in their car so they can do some of the foundation building necessary, so they can get off the ground and move forward.”

