Mecklenburg County Commissioners approve creation of new transit authority

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted 8 to 1 to approve the creation of the Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority on Tuesday night, a new governmental body to oversee buses and trains.

The decision comes amid ongoing concerns about safety on the light rail, highlighted by the recent tragic death of Iryna Zarutska, who was stabbed on the transit system nearly four weeks ago.

“We believe that unity is about valuing one another despite our differences,” said Mark Jerrell, Chairman of the Mecklenburg County Commissioners, urging the community to come together in the wake of recent challenges.

The public hearing preceding the vote saw a range of opinions, with most speakers, including the Mayor of Davidson and Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Dante Anderson, supporting the creation of the authority.

“We’ve never been so close to having a robust transportation system that can serve all citizens of our region,” Anderson stated, emphasizing the potential benefits of the new authority.

However, some concerns were raised about representation within the authority.

Meg Fencil, a transit advocate, called for the inclusion of daily CATS bus riders among the authority’s appointees, highlighting the importance of lived experience in decision-making.

“Prioritize lived experience by including at least one daily CATS bus rider among the appointees,” Fencil said.

If voters approve the referendum, one cent of every dollar spent in Mecklenburg County will go towards a wide variety of public transportation initiatives.

