FedEx closing Conover location, leaving 60+ without a job

CONOVER, N.C. — Dozens of people will lose their job this fall in Conover as Fedex announced they will be permanently closing one of its locations there.

Sixty-six workers and three managers will lose their jobs by September at the FedEx location along Commerce Street, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned.

The company said some of the workers may stay with Federal Express but at other locations. All workers who will be affected has been made aware and will be eligible for severance.

