Feds charge Honduran national arrest by ICE with illegal reentry

CHARLOTTE — The Honduran national arrested by ICE after controversially being released by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is now facing federal charges.

According to the federal indictment, feds are charging Jose Napoleon-Serrano, who also goes by Jose Napolean Licona-Serrano, was illegal reentry by a convicted felon.

It’s unclear when he is due in court.

PREVIOUS COURT:

Channel 9 exclusively covered Napoleon-Serrano’s arrest on February 6th in Charlotte. Napoleon-Serrano was subject to a detainer after being arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.

While he was held for 48 hours, ICE said the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office did not notify them about his pending release, which the detainer requested them to do.

Sheriff Garry McFadden has since released numerous statements in defense of his agency and claims he is following the law.

