Feds charge suspect in latest light rail stabbing

CHARLOTTE — The U.S. Department of Justice filed, on Thursday, a criminal complaint and arrest warrant against a suspect accused of stabbing a man Friday on Charlotte’s Blue Line near NoDa.

Oscar Solorzano, 33, who was in the country illegally, stabbed Kenyon Dobie in the chest, according to court documents.

The feds charged Solorzano, who is from Honduras, with re-entry of removed aliens and terrorist attacks or other violence against a mass transportation system.

Dobie recovered from his injuries. However, he was also charged from an incident Oct. 18 when he allegedly punched a pregnant woman. He was booked into jail on Wednesday night.

#Breaking: The feds have filed a criminal complaint and arrest warrant for Oscar Solorzano-Garcia, charging him with Re-entry of Removed Aliens and Terrorist Attacks or Other Violence Against a Mass Transportation System.@wsoctv pic.twitter.com/N2rZuoVaYq — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) December 11, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Editor’s note: The feds spelled the suspect’s name “Solorzano” in Thursday’s criminal complaint. Channel 9 has obtained several official documents that spell his name differently, most predominantly as “Solarzano.”