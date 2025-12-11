Local

Feds charge suspect in latest light rail stabbing

By Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com
Scene of light rail stabbing on Dec. 5, 2025
By Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — The U.S. Department of Justice filed, on Thursday, a criminal complaint and arrest warrant against a suspect accused of stabbing a man Friday on Charlotte’s Blue Line near NoDa.

Oscar Solorzano, 33, who was in the country illegally, stabbed Kenyon Dobie in the chest, according to court documents.

The feds charged Solorzano, who is from Honduras, with re-entry of removed aliens and terrorist attacks or other violence against a mass transportation system.

ALSO READ: Victim in light rail stabbing charged with assaulting a pregnant woman

Dobie recovered from his injuries. However, he was also charged from an incident Oct. 18 when he allegedly punched a pregnant woman. He was booked into jail on Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Editor’s note: The feds spelled the suspect’s name “Solorzano” in Thursday’s criminal complaint. Channel 9 has obtained several official documents that spell his name differently, most predominantly as “Solarzano.”

Hunter Sáenz

Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com

Hunter is a reporter for Channel 9.

0

Most Read