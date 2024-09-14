Feds offer $10K reward after automatic weapons stolen from Clover firearms business

CLOVER, S.C. — There is a $10,000 reward that leads to and conviction of whoever burglarized a Clover knife and firearms business earlier this week, federal investigators announced.

Two burglars on Monday forced their way into Helacious at 4371 Charlotte Highway and stole firearms, including several fully automatic weapons, investigators said.

Video shows the suspects drive off in a gray sedan, which investigators believe was stolen from Charlotte.

The same car was seen on video on Wednesday where there was an attempted break-in at the Range in Ballantyne, a firearms dealer in Indian Land.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering the reward.

The ATF is working with the York County Sheriff’s Office to find the perpetrators.

The investigation is ongoing.

