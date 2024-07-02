Suspect who rammed stolen car into gun shop gets probation

CHARLOTTE — A man accused of ramming into a south Charlotte gun shop and taking off with several guns got 12 months of probation after pleading guilty to one of the charges. Store employees said they were outraged and said something must change.

The break-in happened at Carolina Sporting Arms on South Boulevard in February.

Thieves rammed a stolen car into the building and took off with 20 stolen guns, including 18 pistols, a shotgun, and a rifle.

Some of the firearms were recovered.

Five people were arrested but the suspect who got probation has staff members upset. “Very disappointed in the judicial system,” said Mike Simpson, the director of training. “They’re just not holding people accountable … Put them in jail. Put them in prison. That’s where they deserve to be.”

Moses was arrested for the crime in Cabarrus County and charged with possession of a stolen firearm. The gun was from Carolina Sporting Arms, police said.

He got probation for that case.

He still faces a slew of charges in Mecklenburg County.

Simpson wonders what it will take for a judge to take a different approach.

“Just like a child -- if you don’t hold them accountable, they’re going to do the same thing over again,” Simpson said.

The gun store has increased security since the break-in.

Officials with the gun store said it cost $25,000 to fix the damage.

Moses and the other suspects were indicted in Mecklenburg County and have another court date next month.

©2024 Cox Media Group