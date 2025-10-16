Feds raid home of Charlotte community activist Cedric Dean

CHARLOTTE — The FBI and SWAT raided the home of Charlotte community activist Cedric Dean near the Palisades in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom is over the home, which Dean owns, on Youngblood Road off Grand Palisades Parkway.

Dean’s name and several other properties, including houses, cars, motor homes and bank accounts, are listed in a federal court document seeking to seize his assets.

The federal government is accusing him of a healthcare and Medicaid fraud scheme.

