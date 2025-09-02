Local

FEMA approves $35M for NC disaster recovery projects

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
MARCH 7, 2025 - Signage for a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Western North Carolina. ((Photo credit: WLOS Staff))
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved $35 million in reimbursement funds for North Carolina’s disaster recovery.

Most of the money will go to the state’s Department of Transportation to help repair damaged roads in Ashe, Burke, and McDowell counties.

The new funds will also repair sewer lines, trails, and other projects to prevent future damage caused by disasters.

As of June, FEMA has given more than a billion dollars in Hurricane Helene aid.

