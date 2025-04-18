CATS releases video of bus attack that left man with broken neck, severed spine

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System has released surveillance video of a man being attacked on one of its buses.

The incident occurred last month on a route in north Charlotte.

The video captures two men arguing in the back of the bus before a man wearing red grabs another man’s bookbag. This leads to one of the men getting up and attacking the other.

The video showed the victim lying on the bus. The driver of the bus then continued the route for a while before approaching the victim and asking if he needed help.

Documents said the driver later called MEDIC once they reached the Transit Center.

When asked if that was the policy for how they handle injured passengers, CATS said bus operators should pull over when an incident occurs, open the doors, and call their bus operations control center. They are then instructed to wait for assistance.

They, however, did not release a comment regarding the bus driver in this situation.

According to court documents, the suspect beat and kicked the man multiple times. The victim suffered a broken neck and a severed spine.

The suspect in this case has been charged with attempted murder.

