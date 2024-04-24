County, city make help available for victims of York County storms

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — More help is on the way for people living in York County who were devastated by this past weekend’s storms.

On Wednesday, the City of Rock Hill and the county will announce a new way to get assistance.

Crawford Road in Rock Hill is in one of the neighborhoods that saw the worst damage. Even days after the storms, crews still blocked off the road here as they worked to restore power to people in the community.

York County’s new manager will also tour the area.

City and county leaders are making an effort to help people in need who don’t have the resources to make repairs. If you are in need of a new roof and you live in certain wards of Rock Hill, you may qualify for thousands of dollars to make repairs.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry learned the county is also planning to announce an initiative to help families in need.

