Field of Flags brings nearly 15,000 people together

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Veterans and first responders are being honored with hundreds of flags in front of a YMCA in Mooresville.

The flags placed outside the Lowe’s YMCA are part of the Field of Flags celebration for the Fourth of July.

On each flag is a card recognizing individuals from the surrounding area who serve their community or the country.

Nearly 15,000 people are expected to gather tonight for the 17th Field of Flags Summer Celebration. The event is the largest July 4th Celebration in the Lake Norman area, and there will be food, live music, and fireworks.

Most of the festivities are slated to kick off around 6 p.m. The flags will be out until July 5th.

Both the event and the Field of Flags are free to the public.

