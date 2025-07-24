Fight during child custody exchange leads to shooting, sheriff says

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, someone showed up at Novant Hospital in Salisbury with injuries from a shooting that happened at a home on Grants Creek Road, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Investigators said the shooting happened during a child custody exchange when a fight started between someone in the home, Melvin Bookhart, and the victim.

Shots were fired and the victim was struck multiple times.

Melvin Bookhart and someone else at the home, Raynard Bookhart, are convicted felons.

There were firearms and ammo at the home. Convicted felons are not allowed to have guns.

The Bookharts were both charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Melvin Bookhart was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury.

The victim was eventually transported from Novant Health Rowan Medical Center to Presbyterian Hospital for further treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing.

