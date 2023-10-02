Detention officer accused of shooting, killing neighbor in Avery County

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — A fight Saturday night led to a deadly shooting in Avery County, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said it started when neighbors got into a fight on Easter Valley Lane in the Banner Elk area.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned one of those neighbors is an Avery County detention officer. Investigators said that officer is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor.

No one is charged at this point, but the State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

