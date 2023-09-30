Fights in stands stop high school football game in Union County

MONROE, N.C. — Fights in the stands Friday night at a high school football game in Union County forced officials to stop the game, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

The fights broke out on the home side of the stands, which was Monroe’s side, during the third quarter of the game.

Monroe was winning, 28-0, against Forest Hills at the time, and was declared the winner.

The game will likely have major implications in the Rocky River 2A/3A conference, The Observer reported.

Forest Hills was 5-0 coming into the game; Monroe was 4-1.

An official with the Union County Public Schools district said they are gathering facts and will release more information soon.

