Fire danger now ‘very high’ in Burke County, officials say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County officials are warning residents of “very high” fire danger due to dry conditions.

According to a statement from the county, the first freeze of the season caused plants to die and dry out in the area. Coupled with strong winds, low humidity and dry conditions, wildfires are more likely to start and spread quickly, the county said.

While there is no official burn ban, the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office is asking residents to hold off on any outdoor fires for the time being. If it doesn’t rain later this week, officials say a burn ban may be put in place.

Officials urge residents to call 911 right away if they notice a fire that is out of control.

VIDEO: Wildfire forces evacuations in Caldwell County

Wildfire forces evacuations in Caldwell County

©2025 Cox Media Group